Drones attacked "Kropotkin" substation in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTO
On the night of Monday, 1 September 2025, drones hit the "Kropotkin" power substation in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.
According to local residents on social media, a power substation near the railway caught fire after a drone attack in Kropotkin.
Later, the information was confirmed by the Krasnodar Krai's operational headquarters. They assured that there were no casualties, and the fire had allegedly been extinguished.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password