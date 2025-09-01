ENG
News Drone attack on Russian regions
Drones attacked "Kropotkin" substation in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of Monday, 1 September 2025, drones hit the "Kropotkin" power substation in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

According to local residents on social media, a power substation near the railway caught fire after a drone attack in Kropotkin.

Later, the information was confirmed by the Krasnodar Krai's operational headquarters. They assured that there were no casualties, and the fire had allegedly been extinguished.

Power substation on fire in Russia
