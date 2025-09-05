Oil depot burns in occupied Luhansk after a series of explosions. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the evening of 4 September, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. An oil depot was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local Telegram channels and the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko.

Local residents reported a drone attack and explosions near the oil depot in the Myrnyi Pivdennyi neighbourhood.

Andriushchenko confirmed that the oil depot at this address was hit.

After the drone attack, a massive fire broke out, which can be seen from different parts of the city.

"It's burning pretty badly. Now there will definitely be no petrol or diesel fuel in Luhansk. The sponsor of the fuel crisis is the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Andriushchenko added.

There is no information about the victims.

