SOF struck enemy radar station of S-400 "Triumph" air defence system in Crimea
On the night of 30 September 2025, Special Operations Forces units struck a radar station of the Russian S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SOF press centre.
It is symbolic that the enemy's expensive air defence system, which is aimed, in particular, at UAVs, was neutralised by SOF attack drones. The radar station is the "eyes" of the S-400 "Triumph" complex.
"Without the observation and guidance element, the entire system loses its combat capability," the SOF emphasised.
SOF units continue to inflict significant damage on the enemy, accelerating its inability to conduct further combat operations.
