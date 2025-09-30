SOF group completely destroyed positions of "elite" 810th Marine Brigade of Russian Federation in North Slobozhanskyi direction: three occupiers were eliminated and one was captured. VIDEO

The SOF group has closely "unwound" the positions of the "elite" 810th Marine Brigade of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Special Operations Forces.

A video of the work of the operators of the 1st detachment of the 144th centre of the Special Operations Forces in the North-Slobozhanskyi direction has also been published.

As noted, a group of SOF soldiers covertly approached enemy positions. The SOF soldiers began direct action with a single clear shot and killed a Russian marine. After SLLS (Stop - Listen - Look - Smell), the operators continued to clear the positions of the disoriented Russian "elite", killing two occupiers. Finally, the operators surrounded the marine's "bed" and forced him to surrender.

As a result of the special operations , the SOF group killed three marines of the 810th and captured another.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the SOF conducted successful actions in the rear of the Russian Federation, ambushing a vehicle of the Russian occupiers.