SOF carried out successful operations behind Russian lines, ambushing Russian occupiers’ transport. VIDEO

The Special Operations Forces conducted special operations in the rear of the Russian Federation.

The soldiers reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the soldiers of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Operations Forces successfully ambushed an enemy vehicle and its crew.

"Preliminary reconnaissance, determination of the "kill zone", installation of engineering ammunition, calculation of the trajectory of stopping the vehicle, work of subgroups of clearing, control, observation and security, time control, LOA, search, explosion, withdrawal - this is just a part of all the elements and procedures that are part of such an ambush.



Successful special actions behind enemy lines are a combination of high individual training of each operator, coherence of the combat team, and the work of the headquarters," the report says.

Read: As long as Russia exists in its current form, Ukrainians will not have peace, - head of the SSO Resistance Movement