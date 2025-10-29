On the night of Wednesday, 29 October, Ukrainian drones attacked the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krymsky Veter.

The publication first claimed that a TPP in Simferopol was attacked, but later reported that it was not the TPP that was hit, but a nearby oil depot. A fire is raging at the facility.

Read more: Strikes on Feodosia: 11 oil tanks destroyed. PHOTOS





Images of the fire are also published by ASTRA

What does Aksyonov say?

The head of the occupation administration, traitor Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed the attack and the fire and assures that as a result of the UAV attack in Simferopol, a container with fuel and lubricants was hit. As a result, a fire broke out. According to him, there were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene of the fire.

Read more: DIU fighters burned down latest Russian Valdai radar station in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

What preceded it?

As reported, three radars and an enemy landing boat were damaged in the occupied Crimea.

It was also noted that the DIU burned down Russian air defence systems - minus three systems in two days.

In addition, the DIU soldiers burned down the latest Russian Valday radar in occupied Crimea.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel