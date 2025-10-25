DIU burned down Russian air defence: minus three complexes in two days. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continue to destroy enemy equipment in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions and Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, on 23 and 24 October, drone operators hit expensive air defence systems: two Nebo radar stations and a Buk anti-aircraft missile system.

The video of the combat operation was posted on the official DIU telegram channel.

Earlier, it was reported that the DIU soldiers burned down the latest Russian radar "Valdai" in the occupied Crimea.

Read more in our Telegram channel