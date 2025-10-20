DIU fighters burned down latest Russian Valdai radar station in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

The drones of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine detected and destroyed a camouflaged Russian Valdai radar system on the territory of the Dzhankoy airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the fighters of the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine targeted an expensive radar system disguised by Russians at the Dzhankoy airfield in Crimea.

The Valdai radar is Russia's latest system designed to detect and combat small UAVs.

For reference

The Valdai radar was first presented at a Russian forum in 2018 as one of the main elements of air defence capable of disabling drones before they even approach the target.

The defeat of the Valdai radar significantly reduces the effectiveness of enemy air defence in the region and makes the airfield less protected from attacks by unmanned systems.

The Dzhankoy airfield is used by the occupiers as an important military base. The 39th Helicopter Regiment of the 27th Mixed Aviation Division, as well as three squadrons with Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-23, Ka-28, and Ka-5 helicopters are based here. The airfield is also home to helicopters of the Russian Federal Security Service's border guard service.