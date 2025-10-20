Russian tank driver flies several dozen metres into the air and falls onto roof of building after "Javelin" ATGM hits T-72B3 tank. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment a Russian T-72B3 tank was destroyed by a "Javelin" missile.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows the body of a Russian tanker flying up above a column of smoke and fire and falling onto the roof of a private house. The place and time of the destruction of the enemy armoured vehicle is not specified.
"The result of a Javelin hitting an orc T-72B3 tank," the author writes in the commentary to the video.
