ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4092 visitors online
News Video War
27 189 38

US ATGM missile FGM-148 "Javelin" moments before striking Russian tank. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the destruction of a Russian tank with the help of the US FGM-148 Javelin ATGM.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by the occupier, who was following in another armoured vehicle. When the smoke from the explosion cleared, all that remained in the frame was a pile of burnt scrap metal. On the recording, you can see the missile a moment before it hit the tank.

Watch more: Half of occupier flying in air after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) tank (1074) elimination (4932) Javelin (51) ATGM_ (62)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 