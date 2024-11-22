US ATGM missile FGM-148 "Javelin" moments before striking Russian tank. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the destruction of a Russian tank with the help of the US FGM-148 Javelin ATGM.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made by the occupier, who was following in another armoured vehicle. When the smoke from the explosion cleared, all that remained in the frame was a pile of burnt scrap metal. On the recording, you can see the missile a moment before it hit the tank.

