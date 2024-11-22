Half of occupier flying in air after kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO
A drone operator from the 92nd SAB named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko eliminated one of the two occupiers who were moving through the forest.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that after the kamikaze drone attack, a large piece of the occupier took off into the air and fell a few metres from the explosion site.
