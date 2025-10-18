In temporarily occupied Feodosia, as a result of the strikes on October 6 and 13, 11 fuel tanks were completely destroyed, several were damaged, and are unlikely to be restored.

As Censor.NET reports, this is evidenced by satellite images published by Radio Liberty.

It is reported that earlier in October 2024, the first Ukrainian strike on the oil and fuel terminal, which served as a hub for supplying the Russian army in occupied Crimea with fuel and lubricants, destroyed or fatally damaged 14 tanks.

It is also noted that the Pantsir air defense system, installed on the territory of the refinery in 2022, was unable to prevent any of the three Ukrainian attacks.

Strikes on Feodosia

On the night of October 6, the occupied Crimea was massively attacked by drones, and explosions were heard in Saki, Feodosia, Yevpatoria, and near the Kacha airfield. The occupiers' air defense was working. Already on October 7, the telegram channel "Krymsky viter" reported that the oil terminal in Feodosia continued to burn. The largest center of the fire was observed in the north-eastern part of the oil depot.

Later, it became known that the fire lasted for four days.

And already on the night of October 13, explosions were heard again in Feodosia - drones attacked the local oil depot. Later, it became known that drones of the Central Military District "A" of the Security Service of the Ukraine and the Military Regional Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit at least five tanks of the Feodosia marine oil terminal, and a large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the oil depot.

What is known about the oil terminal in Feodosia?

This oil terminal has previously been subjected to Ukrainian attacks - in particular, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the oil depot on the night of October 7, 2024. The fire at the Feodosia oil depot then lasted for more than a week.

The terminal is the largest in Crimea, with a throughput capacity of 12 million tons of oil products per year and capacities for simultaneous storage of 250 thousand tons of products.

The facility plays an important logistical role: storing and transshipment of fuel and lubricants, which are important for the Russian occupation administration.

