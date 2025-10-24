Due to fuel shortage, Russian military confiscates gasoline from civilians in Crimea
At checkpoints in occupied Crimea, Russian soldiers are confiscating gasoline from people.
This was reported by the Yellow Ribbon movement, Censor.NET reports.
Activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement reported that the occupiers at checkpoints are pouring several liters of fuel from the cars of local residents - this practice began this week and is gaining momentum every day.
At the same time, the occupiers do not touch people with Russian registration (because "it takes a long time for them to get home"), but Ukrainians are constantly being poured with gasoline.
