After Ukrainian strikes, gas station country no longer exports but imports gasoline – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has carried out precise strikes on Russian logistics and fuel infrastructure.

Censor.NET reports, citing the president’s evening address.

The president said Russia, long a fuel exporter, is now forced to import gasoline from various regions, notably China and Belarus, a direct consequence, he said, of the war unleashed by the Kremlin.

"Russia chose war; Russia destroys people’s lives and must be held to account, we will increase our long-range strike capability. Russia is importing gasoline from different geographies: from Asia, including China and other countries, and from Europe, notably Belarus. This is one of the results of Putin’s war — a fuel-exporting country no longer sells but imports gasoline. These are the rightful results of the work of the Security Service of Ukraine, our Armed Forces, our intelligence and our Ukrainian weapons makers," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: In temporarily occupied Crimea - petrol shortages, traffic jams and queues at petrol stations. VIDEO

He also announced new joint projects with international partners on weapons production, including plans to localise manufacturing in Ukraine.

"We are now working out the details of decisions on co-production of weapons with our partners, serious decisions with those who help most. Concrete projects, concrete benefits for our defence. In time there will be production facilities localised in Ukraine, plants that help protect the sky," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said new sanctions measures are being prepared. These will extend existing restrictions and introduce new ones targeting companies and individuals serving the needs of Russia’s defence industry. Ukraine will coordinate its steps with allies to increase pressure on Russia.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!