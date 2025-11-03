Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region leaves one killed and four injured. PHOTOS

One person was killed and four others injured in Russian drone and artillery attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, citing the head of the regional military administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, the strikes hit Pavlohrad and the Nikopol district.

In Pavlohrad, a 55-year-old man was killed in a drone attack. Three civilians were injured — an eight-year-old girl, a 71-year-old man, and a 39-year-old woman.

The explosions sparked fires and damaged an apartment building, several cars, a metal canopy, and a private enterprise.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Shakhtarske, Synelnykove district: 11 injured, 7 high-rise buildings damaged, cars destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian forces also attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. The district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets communities, came under fire.

A 75-year-old man was wounded and hospitalized. A sports school, five private houses, garages, an outbuilding, several cars, and a power line sustained damage.

Local authorities urge residents not to ignore air raid alerts and to follow safety rules during attacks.

We also reported that on the evening of 2 November, Russia launched strike drones over Ukraine. Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel