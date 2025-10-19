Consequences of Russian attack on Shakhtarske, Synelnykove district: 11 injured, 7 high-rise buildings damaged, cars destroyed. PHOTOS

On the night of October 19, 2025, the Russian military struck a residential area in the city of Shakhtarske, Synelnykove district. As a result of the attack, 11 people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As noted, 7 multi-storey buildings, 27 cars (9 of them destroyed), a store and an electric pole were damaged.











State Emergency Service data

According to the State Emergency Service, after the Russian attack, fires broke out in eight apartments, with a total area of ​​over 350 sq m. The fire destroyed cars.

Rescuers took about 50 people to a safe distance.





A tent for psychological assistance has been set up at the scene. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are providing support to local residents.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 10 people were injured in a UAV attack in the Shakhtarske district of the Sinelnykove district. One woman is in serious condition.