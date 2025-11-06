West must learn 7 key lessons from war in Ukraine to avoid losing next one - WSJ

The West must learn seven key lessons from the war in Ukraine — and do so immediately, otherwise the next conflict could prove too costly.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, analyzing the experience of the Ukrainian battlefield, which has become a testing ground for unmanned technologies, artificial intelligence, and new methods of warfare, according to Censor.NET.

The publication's analysts emphasize that incidents involving drones in Europe show that Western countries have not yet managed to adapt to modern threats. Ukraine, on the other hand, has already demonstrated how the rules of the game are changing.

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Drones made the front line "transparent"

Under conditions of total surveillance, Ukrainian and Russian troops are effectively deprived of the element of surprise—any movement is visible from the sky. This complicates logistics, the evacuation of the wounded, and the delivery of ammunition, while forcing military medicine to develop more rapidly.

Data — the weapon of the future

Ukraine uses the Delta digital platform, which displays the location of forces and equipment in real time. This integration has reduced targeting time from several days to minutes, creating an advantage on the battlefield.

The front no longer has a clear line

As expert Fred Keegan explains, in future wars, the enemy will not advance in "tank columns" but will operate in small mobile groups. To detect such threats, an extensive network of reconnaissance drones, similar to Ukraine's, is required.

Continuous learning is the key to survival

Drone technology is changing so rapidly that tactics can become obsolete in a matter of weeks. The military must train continuously to maintain its advantage.

Read: Trump on his latest conversation with Putin: he asked to settle the war in Ukraine

The advantage of cheap mass production

The Ukrainian experience demonstrates that a large number of inexpensive drones is often more effective than a few expensive systems. The priority should be on mass production, rather than artificially limited elite technology.

Tanks need new protection

Neither side has found a reliable way to protect armored vehicles from FPV drones. Ukraine and Russia are experimenting with metal cages and nets, but the real advantage will go to whoever creates effective protection against attack drones.

A "wall of drones" cannot replace air defense systems

The Ukrainian air defense system is a multi-level network of various-range weapons that combines kinetic and electronic defense methods. According to the WSJ, NATO should learn from the Ukrainian Armed Forces how to integrate such systems for maximum effectiveness.

Read: 276 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours. The enemy has increased pressure on the Pokrovsk direction, attempting to infiltrate and accumulate forces in the city, according to the General Staff. MAPS