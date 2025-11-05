ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9598 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
15 279 1

Defence forces repelled enemy near Shakhove. Occupiers advanced in three regions - DeepState

Bolohivka map

Defence forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove in the Donetsk region. The occupiers also made territorial gains.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Where are the Defence Forces successful?

"The map has been updated. The Defence Forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The enemy has advanced near Bolohivka (a village of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region), Kamianka (a village of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region), Volodymyrivka (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), and Pryvillia (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region)," DeepState added.

Chess map
Shakhove

Bologivka map
Bolohivka

Kam'янка карта
Kamianka

Volodymyrivka map
Volodymyrivka

Privilia map
Pryvillia

Read more: Occupiers continue to mass in Pokrovsk. Myrnohrad is under threat – DeepState. MAP

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that a "grey zone" had appeared in the Malaya Tokmachka area, with enemy infantry attempting to penetrate the village.
  • It was also noted that the enemy had advanced in Pokrovsk, near Karpivka and Kozatske in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Author: 

Donetsk region (5763) Kharkivska region (1660) Pokrovskyy district (1327) Kup’yanskyy district (513) Shakhove (22) Volodymyrivka (24) Kam’yanka (9) Bolohivka (2) DeepState (507)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 