Defence forces repelled enemy near Shakhove. Occupiers advanced in three regions - DeepState

Defence forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove in the Donetsk region. The occupiers also made territorial gains.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Where are the Defence Forces successful?

"The map has been updated. The Defence Forces repelled the enemy near Shakhove (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The enemy has advanced near Bolohivka (a village of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region), Kamianka (a village of the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region), Volodymyrivka (a village of the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), and Pryvillia (a village in the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region)," DeepState added.



Shakhove



Bolohivka



Kamianka



Volodymyrivka



Pryvillia

Read more: Occupiers continue to mass in Pokrovsk. Myrnohrad is under threat – DeepState. MAP

What preceded this?

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that a "grey zone" had appeared in the Malaya Tokmachka area, with enemy infantry attempting to penetrate the village.

It was also noted that the enemy had advanced in Pokrovsk, near Karpivka and Kozatske in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Read more on our Telegram channel