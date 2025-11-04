Situation near Mala Tokmachka: "grey zone" observed, enemy infantry attempts to infiltrate village – DeepState

Along the settlement of Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region, the emergence of a "grey zone" has been recorded; the enemy is attempting to infiltrate the settlement with infantry.

"In the latest update, one can observe the emergence of a grey zone along the settlement of Mala Tokmachka, where last month the enemy mounted a fairly large attack using a significant number of vehicles," the update reads.

It is noted that enemy presence was recorded inside the village itself, specifically infantry elements.

"However, Defense Forces immediately began clearing and taking them out. The key question was whether the enemy would be able to gain a foothold and, after desperate assault attempts, keep up the pressure. In recent days, enemy infantry have tried to slip into the settlement, hiding on the outskirts among ruins and houses. So far, they are being taken out," DeepState’s analysts said.

Evacuation from Mala Tokmachka

Earlier reports said that a mandatory evacuation of all residents is underway from settlements near the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, five people in the village of Mala Tokmachka still refuse to leave.