News Updated DeepState maps Combat operations in the Pokrovsk direction
Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, near Karpivka and Kozatske in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState. MAP

Pokrovsk map

Russian troops are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Borivska Andriivka (a village in the Borivska rural community of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region), Karpivka (a village in the Lyman urban community of the Donetsk region), Kozatske (a village in the Hrodivka rural community of the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region) and in Pokrovsk (a city in the Donetsk region," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, - DeepState. MAPS

Borivska Andriivka
Borivska Andriivka

Karpivka map
Karpivka

Kozatske map
Kozatske

Pokrovsk map
Pokrovsk

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy had advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Read more: Ruscists are attempting to set up observation posts in Pokrovsk, - Ukrainian Armed Forces officer Tsekhotskyi

Donetsk region (4806) Pokrovsk (586) Kharkivska region (1117) Kramatorskyy district (667) Pokrovskyy district (906) Izyumskyy district (100) Karpivka (4) Borivska Andriyivka (1) DeepState (305)
