Enemy has advanced in Pokrovsk, near Karpivka and Kozatske in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Borivska Andriivka (a village in the Borivska rural community of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region), Karpivka (a village in the Lyman urban community of the Donetsk region), Kozatske (a village in the Hrodivka rural community of the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region) and in Pokrovsk (a city in the Donetsk region," the report says.
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that the enemy had advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password