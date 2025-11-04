Occupiers continue to mass in Pokrovsk. Myrnohrad is under threat – DeepState

Russian forces continue to build up manpower in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and are organizing logistics for further infiltration deeper into the city.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Situation around Pokrovsk

The report notes that the enemy is detected and taking losses across almost the entire territory of Pokrovsk, while the occupiers continue to advance and fortify positions in captured areas.

"There is a gradual absorption: Russians are already asserting control over terrain, establishing positions, creating staging areas, and maintaining logistics to seep into the city," the project reported.

Read more: Myrnohrad in operational encirclement, 5 km short of classic encirclement – Ukrainian Witness

According to DeepState, fighting continues between Pokrovsk and Hryshyne for control of key supply routes that will determine whether the city can be held.

Attempts to clear and eliminate enemy forces are ongoing, but this does not solve the core issue — blocking Russian troops on the southern outskirts to prevent infiltration into the city.

"Given that the Russians are already entrenching and taking control of terrain there, this opportunity is essentially lost," DeepState says.

Read more: Search-and-strike operations continue in Pokrovsk, no encirclement of city – "East" Group of Forces

Myrnohrad

Analysts also warn that Myrnohrad is under threat.

"The situation remains critical. If Pokrovsk is being absorbed, then Myrnohrad is simply being cut off from the outside world — and its loss would be the most bitter among major cities, as it could be taken even without the enemy firmly consolidating there," the project adds.

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Background

It should be recalled that on October 29, Putin claimed that Ukrainian forces had allegedly been encircled in key frontline cities of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions — Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

Following this, the Russian dictator cynically proposed halting hostilities in those areas so that Western journalists and Ukrainian media could "see for themselves" the supposed truth of his statements.

The Joint Forces Group commented on Putin’s false claims about the alleged encirclement of Kupiansk by Russian troops.

On October 30, Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi dismissed Russia’s loud statements about the supposed "blockade" of Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Kupiansk.

On Saturday, 1 November, Syrsky stated that there was no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On November 4, the DeepState monitoring project reported on the enemy's advance in Pokrovsk.

Read more: Search-and-strike operations continue in Pokrovsk, no encirclement of city – "East" Group of Forces