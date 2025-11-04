Search-and-strike operations continue in Pokrovsk, no encirclement of city – "East" Group of Forces

Search-and-strike operations and coordinated efforts of all components of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces continue in Pokrovsk. The enemy is suffering losses. There is no encirclement of the city. Logistics, though complicated, remain functional.

The report was released by the East Group of Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 7 p.m., Russian forces have made 27 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the Pokrovsk direction. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy’s pressure and have already repelled 23 attacks.

"Search-and-strike missions are underway to detect and eliminate enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk. Operators of unmanned systems and assault units are involved. Special Operations Forces, the Military Law Enforcement Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defense Intelligence Directorate are also operating in the city," the report said.

