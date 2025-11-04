Situation near Pokrovsk and its outskirts: Zelenskyy meets soldiers of 25th Sicheslav Air Assault Brigade. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, 4 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade in their area of responsibility and awarded them state honours.

"The operational situation near Pokrovsk and on its outskirts was the main focus of our conversation with the soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Air Assault Brigade, which is holding the line in this sector. Today I met the troops in their area of responsibility and presented state awards," the statement reads.

What was discussed

Zelenskyy said they discussed a wide range of issues with the troops, including: the frontline situation; provision of positions with everything needed; logistics; rotations; the brigade’s combat experience; development of drone capabilities; implementation of the "18–24" contracts program; the future transition to a contract-based army; brigade manning; training; and the digitalization of processes in the Armed Forces

"We will work through all these issues. I thank our soldiers for defending Ukraine and for their daily service," the president added.














