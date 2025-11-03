Ukraine ready to export unmanned surface vehicles and selected artillery systems – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Ukraine is ready to export sea drones and certain types of artillery systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking to journalists, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"We are ready to work with sea drones. We have more of them than we currently employ, our Navy uses them, as do the Security Service (SSU), Special Operations Forces (SOF) and Defence Intelligence (DIU). There are certainly at least twice as many as we actually use. In my view, we also have other weapons, including artillery systems, though you can never have too many of those," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he added that Ukraine cannot export every type of weapon it produces. "Our manufacturers are producing a great deal right now, and that requires funding," he noted.

Presidential adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin explained that this concerns types of weaponry for which the country’s production capacity exceeds the procurement needs of Ukraine’s security and defense forces. It also covers items "that are critically needed by our partners right now, for which they are willing to share other pieces that are scarce for us."

Zelenskyy also said that one type of weapon is to be produced jointly with partners and fully financed by them. As the president noted, half of the output will go to the partners and half will remain in Ukraine. He added that, for the duration of the war, partners are prepared to provide Ukraine with their share of the production.

