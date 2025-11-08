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Enemy has advanced in three directions in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russian troops continue their offensive in Donetsk region. The occupiers have advanced in several populated areas.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Bila Hora (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), Pleshchiivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Kozatske (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Updated maps

Russian offensive in Donetsk region: occupiers advance in three directions
Russian offensive in Donetsk region: occupiers advance in three directions
Russian offensive in Donetsk region: occupiers advance in three directions

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Donetsk region (5775) Kramatorskyy district (974) Pokrovskyy district (1330) Pleshchiyivka (3) Bila Hora (6) Kozatske (3) DeepState (507)
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