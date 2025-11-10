Enemy has not occupied Uspenivka. Defense Forces prevent enemy from gaining foothold in settlements in Huliaipole direction – Voloshyn

Russian forces failed to capture Uspenivka and other settlements in the Huliaipole direction despite attempts to entrench in the area. Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue fierce fighting, not allowing the enemy to hold even temporarily seized positions.

The report comes from Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the "South" Defense Forces, Censor.NET writes, citing Ukrinform.

Read more: Enemy has occupied Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia and advanced in three regions, - DeepState. MAPS

"The enemy has not occupied Uspenivka. They are trying to send in consolidation groups into these settlements (Uspenivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Zlahoda, Solodke, and Okhotnyche - ed.) but our Defense Forces have repositioned and are now using assault units to prevent the enemy from entering and gaining a foothold," the spokesperson said.

Voloshyn explained that fierce fighting continues in all these settlements, with Ukrainian assault units battling for every meter of territory.

"The operation is still ongoing, and it is too early to speak about the final results, whether we have left certain settlements or, conversely, gained new positions," he concluded.

Read more: Russians have intensified artillery strikes in south and are preparing for assaults in small groups, - Defense Forces

Earlier, DeepState reported that enemy had occupied Uspenivka in Zaporizhzhia region and advanced in three regions.

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