Russians have intensified artillery strikes in south and are preparing for assaults in small groups, - Defense Forces

In the south, the enemy intensified the use of artillery and electronic warfare, attempting to create conditions for assault operations by small infantry groups.

This was announced in a comment to Ukrinform by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Artillery shelling

According to him, the enemy is increasing the number of artillery strikes and using electronic warfare (EW) measures to make the areas around Ukrainian troop positions safer for advancing their infantry units.

The purpose of these actions is to destroy fortifications on the front line and demolish buildings in populated areas to prevent their use for defense.

Read more: Russians shelled Sumy region 53 times: 2 people wounded, high-rise buildings damaged

Assaults in small groups

The Russians are also gathering forces and resources to conduct small-group assaults. The enemy is most active in the morning hours, from 4:30 to 10:00.

"We have noticed that the enemy fights more in the morning, although some of the assaults continue throughout the day, and there are quite a few assaults in the evening, but most of them still take place in the morning," Voloshyn said.