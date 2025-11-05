Russians shelled Sumy region 53 times: 2 people wounded, high-rise buildings damaged

During the day, from the morning of 4 November to the morning of 5 November 2025, Russian troops carried out 53 shellings of 28 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the Sumy region. The most shelling was recorded in the Sumy, Shostka, and Okhtyrka districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

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Shelling and destruction

The settlements of the following communities were under enemy attack: Sumska, Mykolaivska, Yunakivska, Khotynska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Shalyhynska, Druzhbivska, Seredyno-Budska, Trostianetska, Velykopysarivska, and Novoslobidska.

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The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, UAVs, and MLRS:

almost 20 KAB strikes;

up to 10 UAV strikes;

10 MLRS strikes.

The enemy also carried out strikes with FPV drones and missile strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:

In the Sumy community, high-rise buildings, a private residential building, commercial premises, and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged.

In the Seredyno-Budska community, a private car and a tractor were damaged;

In the Mykolaiv rural community, a private house and non-residential premises were damaged;

In the Krasnopillia community, a private car was damaged;

In the Trostianets community, a civilian infrastructure facility, commercial establishments, and passenger cars were damaged;

In the Hlukhiv community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

Over the course of a day, local authorities, together with units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and NGOs from border communities, evacuated 14 people.

Wounded among civilians

As a result of Russian shelling of the region, there are casualties among civilians. In the Seredyno-Budska community, a 43-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were injured by an FPV drone strike.

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