Russians shelled Kherson region: three people wounded, homes and infrastructure damaged

Over the past day, Russian occupiers continued to shell civilian infrastructure in the Kherson region, resulting in injuries: dozens of towns and villages came under fire.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

Over the past day, Antonivka, Blahovishchenske, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Rozlyv, Tomyna Balka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Novooleksandrivka, Zolota Balka, Burhunka, Dudchany, Novokairy, Osokorivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Wounded as a result of enemy attacks

Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Consequences of shelling in the Kherson region

Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging a high-rise building and 13 private houses. The occupiers also destroyed an outbuilding, office premises and private cars.

Yesterday, 10 people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

See more: Russians shelled Donetsk region 20 times: one dead, six wounded, more than 20 facilities damaged. PHOTOS