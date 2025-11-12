Enemy does not control Pokrovsk and has not surrounded Ukrainian units, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the Pokrovsk direction and stated that there is currently no question of the occupiers controlling the city of Pokrovsk or the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to Censor.NET, he announced this on social media.

Pokrovsk remains a priority for the Russian army

According to him, stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad operation area depends on the level of cooperation and coordination between military command bodies, units, and subunits involved in combat operations.

"The Pokrovsk direction remains the main one in the context of the enemy's offensive. This is where the largest number of daily enemy assaults are recorded, and where a significant part of its forces operating on the territory of Ukraine are concentrated. In particular, the enemy is trying to take advantage of the difficult weather conditions," he said.

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Actions of the Defense Forces

The main tasks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remain the gradual takeover of control of certain areas, support and protection of existing logistics routes, as well as the organization of additional ones –– to ensure that our defenders are provided with everything they need in a timely manner and that the wounded are evacuated without interruption, the commander noted.

"On the outskirts and directly in the city, there is a constant struggle with small enemy assault infantry groups, and less frequently, the destruction of light enemy equipment. Servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything possible to prevent the enemy from moving and gaining a foothold," he added.

Successes in the Ocheretyne direction

The search and destruction of the enemy continues in the adjacent Ocheretyne direction. Over the past seven days, as a result of search and strike operations, 7.4 km² of territory in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region has been cleared of enemy DRG.