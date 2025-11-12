Lyman faces most difficult situation in Donetsk region: about 3,500 civilians remain, outskirts under fire – Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Vadym Filashkin said that the situation in the city of Lyman is currently the most difficult in the region.

He stated this during a television broadcast, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Unfortunately, the situation in Lyman is the most difficult because the enemy is shelling all access roads. Around 3,500 people remain in the city," the regional governor said.

No gas supply

According to Filashkin, the city has no gas supply due to shelling and damage to the gas distribution system. However, specialists are ready to begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows.

"Our regional gas company workers can only go out when the security situation permits. Unfortunately, the enemy fires at all vehicles — both private and municipal. But we are working in this direction, and as soon as conditions allow, we will do everything possible to support our residents in the city of Lyman," he assured.

Watch more: Anti-aircraft gunners of 63rd Brigade destroyed 31 Molniya strike drones over Lyman area. VIDEO