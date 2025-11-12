Enemy builds up forces to pressure Zaporizhzhia region, exploiting gaps in AFU’s defense – DeepState

Russian forces are increasing their infantry capability to exert further pressure on Ukraine’s Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, taking advantage of gaps and weaknesses in the defensive lines.

The monitoring project DeepState reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Enemy advance in Zaporizhzhia region

Analysts recalled that the enemy has occupied several settlements which was already confirmed by the Southern Defense Forces — including the village of Rivnopillia. Preliminary reports suggest that the village of Solodke in Polohy district is under partial or full Russian control.

Huliaipole and Varvarivka

"At present, the enemy is building up its infantry potential to increase pressure on the Defense Forces, taking advantage of gaps and problems in the defense. After occupying Rivnopillia, a potential operational route toward Huliaipole from the north has opened up. However, the enemy may focus on broader objectives, as the Russians currently lack sufficient resources to advance on Huliaipole," the report said.

Read more: Zelenskyy listened to Syrskyi’s report: Russia is increasing number and scale of assaults in Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia

According to analysts, Russian troops may now be advancing toward Varvarivka and concentrating UAV operators to disrupt Ukrainian logistics into the city.

The enemy is also likely to intensify shelling of Huliaipole to weaken the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ ability to hold the line.

DeepState continues to monitor the increased activity of Russian forces near Marfopillia, an area through which they have repeatedly attempted to break through toward the city.

The project also welcomed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Rivnopillia to preserve the lives of defenders but urged the Southern Defense Forces to improve their communication efforts.

Read more: Russian FPV drone strikes car in Huliaipole, killing man