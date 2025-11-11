Russian FPV drone strikes car in Huliaipole, killing man
In the afternoon of November 11, 2025, Russian forces attacked Huliaipole in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, a 56-year-old man was killed in the enemy attack.
"The occupiers attacked Huliaipole with an FPV drone, striking a civilian car. Sadly, the driver was killed," the statement reads.
No further details about the enemy attack are available at this time.
Background
According to analysts from the monitoring project DeepState, the grey zone in Zaporizhzhia region has expanded. Russian forces are pressing toward Nove and Novouspenivske and beginning to absorb Rivnopillia.
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