Russian FPV drone strikes car in Huliaipole, killing man

In the afternoon of November 11, 2025, Russian forces attacked Huliaipole in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, a 56-year-old man was killed in the enemy attack.

"The occupiers attacked Huliaipole with an FPV drone, striking a civilian car. Sadly, the driver was killed," the statement reads.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: nearly 680 enemy strikes recorded, woman and 7-year-old boy killed. Another 11 people wounded. PHOTOS

No further details about the enemy attack are available at this time.

Background

According to analysts from the monitoring project DeepState, the grey zone in Zaporizhzhia region has expanded. Russian forces are pressing toward Nove and Novouspenivske and beginning to absorb Rivnopillia.

Read more: Occupiers’ drone strike on civilian car in Huliaipole kills married couple