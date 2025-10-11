Day in Zaporizhzhia: nearly 680 enemy strikes recorded, woman and 7-year-old boy killed. Another 11 people wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders struck 679 times at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov and the regional police.

The enemy shelling ended the life of a 7-year-old boy, and 11 other citizens sustained injuries of varying severity in Zaporizhzhia. On the same day, a 66-year-old local resident was killed in Huliaypole as a result of a hostile drone strike.

Read more on our Telegram channel

14 settlements in the region were hit. The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with missiles, shelled Poltava with MLRS, and launched artillery shells at Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaypole, Huliaypilske, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

In addition, Russian troops conducted 11 air strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Zaliznychne, Uspenivka, Malynivka and Poltava. 459 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Chervonodniprovka, Prymorske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

Read more on our Telegram channel







