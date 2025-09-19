ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9924 visitors online
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
514 0

Occupiers’ drone strike on civilian car in Huliaipole kills married couple

Russian drone strike hits civilian car in Zaporizhzhia region, two killed

On Friday, September 19, Russian forces attacked a civilian car with a drone in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. A married couple was killed in the strike.

The strike was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Two people were killed in an enemy attack on Huliaipole. A Russian drone hit a civilian car. A married couple was killed," the official said.

Read more: Russians attack rescuers with drones in Zaporizhzhia region – RMA

Author: 

Hulyaypole (63) Zaporizka region (1472) atack (229) drones (2875) Polohivskyy district (107)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 