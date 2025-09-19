Occupiers’ drone strike on civilian car in Huliaipole kills married couple
On Friday, September 19, Russian forces attacked a civilian car with a drone in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region. A married couple was killed in the strike.
The strike was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
"Two people were killed in an enemy attack on Huliaipole. A Russian drone hit a civilian car. A married couple was killed," the official said.
