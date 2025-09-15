Russians attack rescuers with drones in Zaporizhzhia region – RMA
On September 14, Russian forces attacked rescuers in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region.
RMA head Ivan Fedorov reported this, according to Censor.NET.
"Two strikes (presumably by FPV drones) were carried out by the Russians against a State Emergency Service vehicle that was on its way to extinguish a fire. A fire truck was damaged. Fortunately, none of the rescuers were injured," he said.
Earlier it was reported that Russian forces deliberately struck emergency workers who were extinguishing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region after a drone attack.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password