Russians deliberately targeted rescuers in Chernihiv region: four firefighters wounded. PHOTOS

Russians targeted rescuers who were extinguishing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that broke out as a result of a drone attack in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region.

Four firefighters were injured and hospitalised, Censor.NET reports. Critical infrastructure facilities in the Nizhyn region were under attack by the occupiers. As well as businesses.

In total, the enemy fired 42 times at Chernihiv region over the past day. The enemy attacked 20 settlements. In Novhorod-Siverskyi district, outbuildings caught fire due to shelling. A 59-year-old resident of one of the villages in Nizhyn district was also wounded. He was hospitalised in the Chernihiv Regional Hospital, and his house was damaged. In several areas, dry grass caught fire as a result of Russian strikes. In total - almost 10 hectares of grass, but the fires were extinguished.















