Wreckage of Russian shahed fell in center of Nizhyn

Nizhyn district was under attack by a UAV.

This was reported by the mayor of Nizhyn, Oleksandr Kodola, Censor.NET reports.

The wreckage of the downed Shahed fell in the city center.

"Do not ignore the air raid siren. Stay in safe places until the air raid is over," Kodola urged.

See more: Russian troops struck critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv Oblast: part of Nizhyn district without power (updated). PHOTOS