Russian troops struck critical infrastructure facility in Chernihiv Oblast: part of Nizhyn district without power (updated). PHOTOS

Chernihiv region was under attack by Russian drones on Wednesday night.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has once again hit a civilian critical infrastructure facility. More than 30,000 households in the Nizhyn district are without electricity," the statement said.

All the necessary services are involved in the restoration.

As reported, Chernihiv region was also attacked by Russian drones on the morning of 31 August. At that time, part of Nizhyn and more than 30,000 households in the district were without electricity.

See more: Russia attacked school and shop in Chernihiv region: no injuries. PHOTOS

According to the State Emergency Service, a Russian UAV caused a fire in a residential building.

"At night in Borzna, Nizhyn district, a residential building caught fire as a result of the attack. The fire has been extinguished," rescuers said.

The blast wave also damaged 7 residential buildings and 2 cars.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

As a reminder, on 3 September, Lutsk was under attack. Fires broke out there. The enemy also attacked Khmelnytskyi with drones: there was damage and fires. In Znamianka, "UZ" facilities came under attack, 5 people were injured and houses were damaged.

In addition, Russian troops attacked an infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia. It was also noted that drones attacked Lviv. There were no casualties or injuries.