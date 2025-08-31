ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8395 visitors online
News Shelling of Chernihiv region
890 11

Enemy strikes critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region: part of Nizhyn and over 30,000 households left without power

Enemy strikes critical infrastructure in Chernihiv region

This morning, August 31, Chernihiv region came under attack from Russian drones.

The regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

The enemy struck a civilian critical infrastructure facility in Nizhyn district. More than 30,000 households, as well as part of the city of Nizhyn, were left without electricity.

All necessary services have been deployed for restoration.

As of 10:30 a.m., power supply to the city hospital and local water utility facilities had been restored. Work is ongoing.

See more: Ruscists struck Nizhyn with UAVs: civilian man killed. PHOTO

Author: 

Nizhyn (12) shoot out (14567) Chernihivska region (209) Nizhynskyy district (7)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 