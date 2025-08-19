Ruscists struck Nizhyn with UAVs: civilian man killed. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Nizhyn in Chernihiv region with attack drones in the morning.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, a local resident, a civilian man, was killed. He was 45 years old," he said.

