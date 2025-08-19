ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10532 visitors online
News Video Shelling of the Donetsk region Shelling of Sloviansk
1 491 1

Ruscists struck Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with two "Iskander-M" missiles: woman injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk with two "Iskander-M" missiles in the evening.

This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET informs.

The attack took place at around 9:00 p.m., and a hit was recorded in the industrial area of the Lisnyi neighbourhood.

A civilian woman was injured as a result of the hostile shelling. She is currently in hospital in a moderate condition.

There were also explosions outside the city at night. The attack was carried out by the "Shaheds".

See more: At night, ruscists shelled Sloviansk with "Geran-2" missiles: enterprise damaged. PHOTO

Shelling of Sloviansk'янськ 18 серпня Що відомо про наслідки
Shelling of Sloviansk'янськ 18 серпня Що відомо про наслідки
Shelling of Sloviansk'янськ 18 серпня Що відомо про наслідки
Shelling of Sloviansk'янськ 18 серпня Що відомо про наслідки
Shelling of Sloviansk'янськ 18 серпня Що відомо про наслідки

Author: 

shoot out (14421) Donetsk region (4301) Kramatorskyy district (479) Slov’yansk (296)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 