Ruscists struck Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with two "Iskander-M" missiles: woman injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk with two "Iskander-M" missiles in the evening.
This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET informs.
The attack took place at around 9:00 p.m., and a hit was recorded in the industrial area of the Lisnyi neighbourhood.
A civilian woman was injured as a result of the hostile shelling. She is currently in hospital in a moderate condition.
There were also explosions outside the city at night. The attack was carried out by the "Shaheds".
