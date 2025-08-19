Ruscists struck Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with two "Iskander-M" missiles: woman injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked Sloviansk with two "Iskander-M" missiles in the evening.

This was reported by the press service of the CMA, Censor.NET informs.

The attack took place at around 9:00 p.m., and a hit was recorded in the industrial area of the Lisnyi neighbourhood.

A civilian woman was injured as a result of the hostile shelling. She is currently in hospital in a moderate condition.

There were also explosions outside the city at night. The attack was carried out by the "Shaheds".

