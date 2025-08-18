At night, ruscists shelled Sloviansk with "Geran-2" missiles: enterprise damaged. PHOTO
Last night, Sloviansk suffered another attack: three enemy "Geranium-2" UAVs damaged an industrial enterprise on Literaturna Street.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh.
No one was injured in the attack.
