News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
At night, ruscists shelled Sloviansk with "Geran-2" missiles: enterprise damaged. PHOTO

Last night, Sloviansk suffered another attack: three enemy "Geranium-2" UAVs damaged an industrial enterprise on Literaturna Street.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh.

No one was injured in the attack.

Slov'янськ

