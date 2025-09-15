ENG
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Russian drone hits private house in Bohdanivka, Zaporizhzhia region: man injured

FPV drone attacked Zaporizhzhia region

In the village of Bohdanivka, Zaporizhzhia district, a Russian drone struck a private house, injuring a 71-year-old man.

This was reported by Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

"A Russian drone hit a private house in Bohdanivka. The blast wave and fragments damaged nearby houses and outbuildings. A fire broke out, which rescuers have already contained," Fedorov wrote.

He added that the injured man has already received all necessary medical assistance. Emergency services are working at the site to clear the aftermath of the attack.

