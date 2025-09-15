Enemy hits car with drone in Borova: two men are wounded

Two people were injured as a result of enemy shelling in Borova, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to preliminary data, in the morning, the occupiers hit a civilian car with an fpv drone.

"A 40-year-old and a 71-year-old man were injured - they were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity. Doctors are providing the wounded with all necessary assistance," the statement said.

There is no further information about the enemy attack.

