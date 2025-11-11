Zelenskyy listened to Syrskyi’s report: Russia is increasing number and scale of assaults in Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia region

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front and preparations for long-range strikes.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The situation on the front line

"Front: The most attention is currently focused on the Pokrovsk direction and the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Russians are increasing the number and scale of their assaults. The situation there is difficult, particularly due to weather conditions that are conducive to attacks. But we continue to destroy the occupiers. And I thank each of our units, each soldier involved in defending Ukrainian positions," the statement said.

Zelenskyy noted that the situation in Kupiansk is slightly easier. In particular, our soldiers are seeing results, and this has been the trend for several weeks now.

Read more: We are preparing decisions that will strengthen Kherson, - Zelenskyy

Preparation of diplomatic strikes

In addition, Zelenskyy and Syrskyi discussed the preparation of Ukrainian diplomatic strikes: "Specific directions and expected results. Ukrainian long-range sanctions must be in effect every day, and this is being achieved. Thank you for your accuracy! Glory to Ukraine!"

The situation in Pokrovsk