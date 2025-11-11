Zelenskyy listened to Syrskyi’s report: Russia is increasing number and scale of assaults in Pokrovsk direction and in Zaporizhzhia region
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front and preparations for long-range strikes.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
The situation on the front line
"Front: The most attention is currently focused on the Pokrovsk direction and the Zaporizhzhia region, where the Russians are increasing the number and scale of their assaults. The situation there is difficult, particularly due to weather conditions that are conducive to attacks. But we continue to destroy the occupiers. And I thank each of our units, each soldier involved in defending Ukrainian positions," the statement said.
Zelenskyy noted that the situation in Kupiansk is slightly easier. In particular, our soldiers are seeing results, and this has been the trend for several weeks now.
Preparation of diplomatic strikes
In addition, Zelenskyy and Syrskyi discussed the preparation of Ukrainian diplomatic strikes: "Specific directions and expected results. Ukrainian long-range sanctions must be in effect every day, and this is being achieved. Thank you for your accuracy! Glory to Ukraine!"
The situation in Pokrovsk
- Earlier, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the goal of Russian troops is to surround Pokrovsk and neighboring cities, cutting off logistics for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy will attempt to carry out a "final maneuver" to capture the entire Donetsk region.
- The Joint Forces Operation reported that Russian occupiers have intensified their efforts to penetrate Pokrovsk with light vehicles through the southern outskirts in recent days. Currently, there are over 300 Russians in the city.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password