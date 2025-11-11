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News Shelling of Kherson
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We are preparing decisions that will strengthen Kherson, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy arrives in Kherson: city prepares to strengthen defenses

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced decisions that should strengthen Kherson against the backdrop of Russian attacks.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state made this statement during his visit to the city.

"Today, here in Kherson, we will hold a special meeting of local officials responsible for the security of representatives, primarily representatives of the unmanned component of our Ukrainian defense forces. Representatives of the special services. We are preparing decisions that will strengthen Kherson," he said.

The president also thanked everyone who protects life, as well as teachers, children, and doctors in the city.

What preceded it?

It is known that on November 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Kherson on the occasion of the third anniversary of the city's de-occupation.

Read more: Zelenskyy on exposure of large-scale energy sector corruption: "There must be convictions"

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9052) Kherson (1481) Kherson region (2671) Kherson district (572)
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