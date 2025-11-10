Zelenskyy on exposure of large-scale energy sector corruption: "There must be convictions"
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the anti-corruption operation Midas that exposed large-scale corruption in the energy sector, stressing that "everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response."
He said this in his evening video address, reports Censor.NET.
There must be sentences
"Any effective actions against corruption are very much needed. Energoatom currently provides the largest share of Ukraine’s power generation. The integrity of the company is a priority. The energy sector, every industry, everyone who built the schemes must receive a clear procedural response," the head of the state said.
He added that "government officials must work together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and other law-enforcement agencies."
"There must be convictions. Government officials must work with NABU, with law-enforcement agencies, and do what’s needed — to deliver results," Zelenskyy said.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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