Zelenskyy on exposure of large-scale energy sector corruption: "There must be convictions"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the anti-corruption operation Midas that exposed large-scale corruption in the energy sector, stressing that "everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response."

He said this in his evening video address, reports Censor.NET.

There must be sentences

"Any effective actions against corruption are very much needed. Energoatom currently provides the largest share of Ukraine’s power generation. The integrity of the company is a priority. The energy sector, every industry, everyone who built the schemes must receive a clear procedural response," the head of the state said.

He added that "government officials must work together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and other law-enforcement agencies."

"There must be convictions. Government officials must work with NABU, with law-enforcement agencies, and do what’s needed — to deliver results," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Hrynchuk on the NABU investigation: Zero tolerance for corruption

Background

Read more: Zelenskyy’s inner circle has been stealing from protection of energy facilities, - Shabunin