Zelenskyy’s inner circle has been stealing from protection of energy facilities, - Shabunin

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inner circle was involved in embezzlement while protecting energy facilities.

This was reported on Facebook by Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

"Zelenskyy's inner circle has been stealing from protection on energy facilities. Remember the names of these scumbags (the names will be revealed) alongside the Russians during another blackout.

Also remember the president's security forces, who are destroying NABU/SAPO to save Zelenskyy's cronies," he said.

Shabunin is convinced that Zelenskyy will order the SBI, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the political wing of the SSU, and the Verkhovna Rada to save his entourage.

See more: "Security Service of President of Russian Federation": during searches of one of organisers of scheme, NABU detectives found "artifact". PHOTO

What preceded this?

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