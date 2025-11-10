Zelenskyy’s inner circle has been stealing from protection of energy facilities, - Shabunin
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's inner circle was involved in embezzlement while protecting energy facilities.
This was reported on Facebook by Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.
"Zelenskyy's inner circle has been stealing from protection on energy facilities. Remember the names of these scumbags (the names will be revealed) alongside the Russians during another blackout.
Also remember the president's security forces, who are destroying NABU/SAPO to save Zelenskyy's cronies," he said.
Shabunin is convinced that Zelenskyy will order the SBI, the Office of the Prosecutor General, the political wing of the SSU, and the Verkhovna Rada to save his entourage.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the NABU released recordings of conversations and shared details of the operation.
- The Rada initiated the dismissal of Minister of Justice Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Hrynchuk.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password