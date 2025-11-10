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News Fighting corruption in Ukraine Searches at Halushchenko’s home
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NABU conducts operation to expose corruption in energy sector: 1,000 hours of audio recordings. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The NABU and the SAPO have announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

This was reported by the Bureau's press service, according to Censor.NET.

"15 months of work and 1,000 hours of audio recordings. The activities of a high-level criminal organisation have been documented.

Its members have built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic enterprises in the public sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom," the statement said.

Details will be announced later.

Read more: Mindich left Ukraine few hours before NABU searches, - media

NABU searches at Mindich and Galushchenko. Details
NABU searches at Mindich and Galushchenko. Details
NABU searches at Mindich and Galushchenko. Details
NABU searches at Mindich and Galushchenko. Details

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Author: 

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (999) Energoatom (161) Halushchenko Herman (147) Timur Mindich (196)
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