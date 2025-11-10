NABU conducts operation to expose corruption in energy sector: 1,000 hours of audio recordings. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The NABU and the SAPO have announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
This was reported by the Bureau's press service, according to Censor.NET.
"15 months of work and 1,000 hours of audio recordings. The activities of a high-level criminal organisation have been documented.
Its members have built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic enterprises in the public sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom," the statement said.
Details will be announced later.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
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